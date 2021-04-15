AVON PARK — The voluntary annexation of 34.9 acres of grove land into the city limits of Avon Park has been tabled to a council meeting next month.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said the annexation was put on hold to allow time to properly advertise it with a two-week notice. Also, the Board of County Commission has to be notified by certified mail.
Council couldn’t vote on it so it was tabled to a council meeting in May, he said.
The property slated to be annexed is owned by Emmett & Arost Groves, LLC, at 685 E. Winthrop St.
As described on the annexation ordinance, the property is directly south of D.M. Ernest Road, west of North Lotela Avenue, north of Winthrop Street and east of North Marshall Avenue.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the council will be OK with the annexation of part of an expansive grove. Part of the grove is already within the city limits.
It is on a desolate road with almost no traffic so it will be a nice area to do a development on, she said.