The Avon Park City Council approved a lease with the Avon Park Senior Activities Center, Inc. for the use of the city-owned property at 109 E. Main St.

The nonprofit group will have the use of the shuffleboard courts, building and other equipment for an annual rent of $5 with the term of the agreement being one year. The lease will automatically renew each year unless one of the parties provides the other with notice of termination at least 90 days before the annual termination date.

