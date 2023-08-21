The Avon Park City Council approved a lease with the Avon Park Senior Activities Center, Inc. for the use of the city-owned property at 109 E. Main St.
The nonprofit group will have the use of the shuffleboard courts, building and other equipment for an annual rent of $5 with the term of the agreement being one year. The lease will automatically renew each year unless one of the parties provides the other with notice of termination at least 90 days before the annual termination date.
It was noted in council’s agenda that the Senior Activities Center was operating without a lease.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor asked what kind of income the building generates?
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said, “I don’t know if it generates any income.”
City Manager Mark Schrader said he hasn’t seen the club’s financial books, but in talking with the past and current president, they make enough just to keep the courts in good repair and to buy the hotdogs they sell.
The lease agreement states the Center will share use of parking with Donaldson Park, but is subject to the unavailability of parking due to events at the park as approved by the city.
Also, the agreement states the Center recognizes that the city may allow other organizations to use the premises for activities upon approval by the city, but the city will attempt to reasonably coordinate such additional groups’ activites with planned events of the Center.
Council unanimously approved the lease agreement.
Also, the City Council approved requests from Battle of the Bands, Inc., in its planning for the “You Served Us. We Serve You,” event on Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day.
The event will provide free hot meals for military veterans and their families.
Council approved the organization’s request to close Museum Avenue and for the use of the Community Center and the center’s parking lot.