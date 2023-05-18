A new fire assessment study was approved by the Avon Park City Council while the city looks into the cost for a stormwater study for a possible new fee.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday the water management district has new regulations on stormwater runoff.
The city is determining exactly what it has to update or change, which could include a rate study if needed for some type of a fee or something to that nature, he said. The city hasn’t gotten a proposal for the stormwater runoff study, yet.
The city put out request for proposal for a fire assessment study on March 21 with only one proposal, from Stantec, being submitted. Stantec has performed the fee assessment for the city since 2019.
At a recent City Council meeting, Finance Director Melody Sauerhafer said it is recommended to have a rate study every five years and now they are a little bit past that.
Stantec performs the city’s fire assessment fee services every year and have done that for the past five years, she said. Their bid for a new fire assessment study is $42,360.
The city had budgeted $35,000 for the study so it is over budget, but monies can be used to make up the difference from a position that has not been filled yet, Sauerhafer said.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr recommended having the company provide an estimate of the cost to do a stormwater utility study while they are in the city so it could be put in the budget for next year to get that going as well.
The study would have to go out for bid, but at least the company can let the city know so it can be budgeted, he said.
Council agreed and unanimously approved the Stantec bid for the fire assessment study.
According to the Stantec bid, in 2015, the team (Stantec, formerly known as Burton & Associates) implemented the city’s existing fire assessment program that was designed to achieve the city’s long-term level of service goals for the Fire Rescue department.
Since 2015, we have updated the city’s annual fire assessment roll to reflect changes in rates and the county property appraiser’s database.
“We will be able to leverage our unique understanding of the city’s program, our archive of project files including custom-built financial models for the city, and our first-hand knowledge of the databases that support the city’s annual assessment rolls,” according to Stantec.