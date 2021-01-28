AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park and the City’s Community Redevelopment Agency has approved a total of $5,000 in funding to help the Highlands County Boy’s and Girl’s Club start a community garden at its Avon Park location.
The garden will be utilized as a hand-on learning experience for the club’s elementary students.
The CRA Board had approved $2,500 in funding in December and the City Council approved $2,500, at its Monday meeting, for the total of $5,000 that had been requested by Highlands County Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Dave Cornuet.
Cornuet spoke to the City Council in November about the plans to build a vegetable garden on the club’s site in Avon Park.
The project would bring some of the older folks in Avon Park into the club to assist with the kids learning agriculture, he said.
“Our kids live in a rural community right in the middle of Florida,” Cornuet stated in an October letter to the City Council. “They see cows, chickens and different crops on a routine basis yet are not physically exposed to these things in an active sense.
“Our youth typically share the city life experience more than the country life. We would like to introduce them to the other side of life here in Highlands County, the country living side.”
Also, the City Council approved an agreement with the sole bidder for modifications to the control panel at the Bell Street Water Treatment Plant.
The $75,693.38 construction agreement between the city and Bill Gukeisen, Inc. includes a $10,000 owner’s allowance to cover potential issues during construction.
The existing control panel at the water treatment plant is in need of an upgrade and replacement due to periodic failure and limited functionality, according to the agenda.
The construction agreement covers the installation of a programmable logic control unit that can monitor and control water system parameters such as pressure, flow, well level, booster pump speeds, water chlorination levels and the SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system.