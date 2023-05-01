Brickell Building

The Brickell Building is now owned by Daniel Sauls Real Estate LLC after the Avon Park City Council approved a resolution transferring ownership from the City.

 FILE PHOTO

In April 2022, the City Council approved the Brickell Building’s lease/transfer agreement between the city and Sauls. At the time, the Main Street building had been vacant and in need of upkeep and renovation for many years.

