The Brickell Building is no longer owned by the City of Avon Park with the City Council approving a resolution transferring the ownership of the Main Street structure to Daniel Sauls Real Estate LLC.
In April 2022, the City Council approved the Brickell Building’s lease/transfer agreement between the city and Sauls. At the time, the Main Street building had been vacant and in need of upkeep and renovation for many years.
Sauls brought the building up to code and completed renovations to obtain a certificate of occupancy, which was a requirement in the lease/transfer.
Fitness 4 You, on the first floor of the building, opened April 24.
At a recent City Council meeting, City Attorney Gerald Buhr said this sale has already been consummated. The transfer of ownership is an “after the fact”.
Council already approved the agreement. “It was just that they provide us with a certificate of occupancy, which they did,” he said. “With an abundance of caution we thought we would do the ratification by resolution to make sure that nobody could contest it in the future.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson said he was abstaining from voting on the resolution due to his business relationship with Sauls. The other council members approved the resolution by a 4-0 vote.
For fulfilling the requirements of the agreement, Sauls’ company received the Brickell Building, 2 E. Main St., at no charge.