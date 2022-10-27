AVON PARK — The City Council has given final approval to an ordinance establishing a moratorium period to allow for repairs and cleanup from Hurricane Ian before the city’s Code Enforcement Department cites violations that are storm related.
The enforcement moratorium is specific to hurricane damage of buildings and accessory structures that creates a condition where the building is not clean, safe, secure and sanitary, but no permit is required to make repairs. It sunsets Nov. 15, 2022.
If a permit is required to make repairs for such buildings and structures, the moratorium ends on Feb. 15, 2023.
The enforcement moratorium associated with removal of loose vegetation and debris will sunset on the earlier of — the date that FEMA completes its contacted pickup of vegetation and debris or Dec. 1, 2022.
Except for damage to buildings cause by downed trees (as noted in the previous moratorium periods) the enforcement moratorium associated with the removal of downed trees sunsets on Jan. 1, 2023.
The ordinance and all remaining enforcement moratoriums in the ordinance will sunset on March 1, 2023, unless extended by a supermajority vote of the council prior to March 1, 2023.
Also, council provided final approval of an ordinance that rewrites the city’s regulations on home-based businesses.
Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure again voted “no” on the ordinance as she did on its first reading on Oct. 10.
At that time she said, “I didn’t like the way the ordinance was written; I felt like it was too vague.”
One person’s tolerance of a noise level is not going to be the same as another person’s, she said. Everybody is different; their likes are different and opinions are different.
The previous code only allowed family members residing on the property to be employed in the home occupation and does not allow for signage related to the business.
The amended code states employees of the business who work at the residential dwelling must also reside in the residential dwelling. The exception is up to a total of two people or independent contractors, who do not reside at the residential dwelling, may work at the business.
The updated code states the residential character of the property will not be changed by the home occupation. As viewed from the street, the use of the residential property shall be consistent with the uses of the residential areas that surround the property.