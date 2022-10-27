AVON PARK — The City Council has given final approval to an ordinance establishing a moratorium period to allow for repairs and cleanup from Hurricane Ian before the city’s Code Enforcement Department cites violations that are storm related.

The enforcement moratorium is specific to hurricane damage of buildings and accessory structures that creates a condition where the building is not clean, safe, secure and sanitary, but no permit is required to make repairs. It sunsets Nov. 15, 2022.

