AVON PARK — The City Council approved the final budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and approved the property tax rate, which increases from 1 mill to 2.24 mills, during Monday’s meeting.
The total city budget is $38,611,420.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard noted that to help balance the budget, about $300,000 is coming out of reserves.
He said if nothing else changes in the budget next year, there will have to be an additional $600,000 taken from reserves to balance the budget.
“So if we don’t raise taxes or alter the budget somehow, that will be over $900,000 that will have to come out of reserves,” Barnard said. “Theoretically, if we keep it in that direction, we could be taking a million dollars out of reserves if we don’t do something.”
Overall, he is happy that they completed the budget, Barnard said. Even though the tax rate went from 1 mill to 2.24 mills, it is not going to affect the residents that much, but it may affect the businesses a lot more.
Also, the $130 annual residential fire assessment fee was a good compromise among the council members, Barnard said, referring to when an increase from the current fire assessment fee of $112 to $140 was not approved with Councilwoman Brenda Gray wanting it to remain unchanged, but then council approving the $130 fee at its Aug. 23 meeting.
The budget includes raising the lowest pay level of city employees from $10.56 to $14 per hour, with an overall cost of $407,501 when including a corresponding increase for most other employees.
Also, the budget has increased due to the Sheriff’s Office agreement, for law enforcement services, which calls for an increase for the upcoming fiscal year starting Oct. 1 and increases again the following two years.