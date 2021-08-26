AVON PARK — The Avon Park fire assessment rates for 2021-22 will be going up, but the increase will be less than what council had been planning.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said instead of raising the residential fire assessment to $140 she would rather have it remain at $112.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said he disagreed 100% citing that there are a number of different items that are increasing the budget totaling up to $1 million. He pointed out that the council has been talking about providing raises to employees. Plus, he reminded the board, the city will likely have to pay the “huge” increase Sheriff Paul Blackman has requested for law enforcement services in the city.
Council will also likely increase the property tax rate, hopefully less than the maximum that has been approved, Barnard added.
He made a motion to increase the fire assessment to $140, which was seconded by Mayor Garrett Anderson.
The motion failed due to a split vote: Barnard and Anderson voted for it while Gray and Councilwoman Shirley Johnson voted against it. Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was absent from the meeting.
Gray reiterated that she wanted to keep it at $112.
Fire Chief Andy Marcy said keeping it at $112 pays for about 32% of the fire department’s budget while $140 residential, with the corresponding increase in the other categories, pays for about 42% of the fire department’s budget.
What is not funded through the fire assessment, comes from the city’s general fund, he noted.
Gray said the city has reserve funds that can be used this year and they should consider raising the fire assessment next year.
Anderson made a motion to set the residential assessment at $130. Barnard seconded the motion, which passed by a 3-1 vote with Gray voting against it.
Barnard said he believes everybody should pay a fair share and the increase is only $18. Anderson pointed out the increase is just over $1 a month.
Barnard said Tuesday that council has agreed from the start of the budget process to increase the salaries of city employees.
The minimum starting wage is around $10.56 and they would like to get it up closer to $14 an hour, he said. When the lowest wage is increased, the other pay levels have to be increased.
So the city budget would be increasing to provide the pay raises and then more is needed to pay the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office – about $750,000 this year and then another $500,000 next year, which Barnard said he didn’t agree with.
He said that is why the council was looking at a “reasonable” increase of the fire assessment to $140 residential with a corresponding increase in the other categories.
Council set the property tax rate maximum from 1 mil to 3 mil, which would be a small increase for some property owners, Barnard said.
Gray has been pushing to use money from the reserves.
“I don’t agree with that and I know the mayor doesn’t agree with that,” Barnard said. “Once you start taking money out of the reserves one year, you are going to have to take it out every year.”