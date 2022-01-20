AVON PARK — The City Council approved a bid to reroof one of the city-owned buildings being leased to Classic Caladiums at the Avon Park Executive Airport.
The roof of Classic Caladium’s seed barn, which is the smaller of the two buildings, has needed repair or replacement for several years, according to the council agenda.
Due to the delay in doing so, the rain entering the building through the roof has caused extensive damage to the interior of the building, in particular to the restroom area.
The city issued for 60 days an invitation to bid for the roof repairs and received two responses: CLS Roofing for $133,250 and E.O. Koch Construction Company for $199,683.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said the City Council went with the lowest bidder CLS Roofing, which will be doing a reroof system. They will not be tearing the old roof off, it will go over the existing roof so work inside the building can continue throughout the process.
The materials are expected to come in within a couple of months and the actual work would take about a week to complete, according to the roofing company, Andersson said.
The tin roof over a steel structure was in really bad shape with rusted out spots, he said.
The city has another invitation to bid out currently for the renovation of the restrooms.
The City of Avon Park approved a 10-year lease agreement in August 2003 for the property at the Avon Park Executive Airport, with Classic Caladiums, which allows Classic Caladiums to renew the lease for 10-year periods for a total of 50 years. The property has a 130,000-square-foot warehouse.