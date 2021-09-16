AVON PARK — By a 2-1 vote, the Avon Park City Council approved a three-year contract with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which will continue to provide law enforcement services for the city.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Brenda Gray voted “yes.” Councilman Jim Barnard voted “no.” Councilwoman Shirley Johnson abstained from voting because she works with the Sheriff’s Office and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was absent.
Anderson said he believes the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has been a positive force in Avon Park.
“I agree that we need more officers to drive out crime in the city,” he said. “Who knows what the long-term future of Avon Park law enforcement will be, but at this point we need to communicate our needs to the HCSO and work with them to keep our city safe.”
The governor, state, county, Avon Park government, and community have worked hard to open the town for growth, Anderson said.
“I want to encourage our citizens to get involved and join the push for infrastructure, public safety, and business cooperation to build a more beautiful and opportunity-rich city for generations to come,” he said.
Barnard said he voted against the contract because he didn’t believe Sheriff Paul Blackman was being fair with the increases he was asking for.
Barnard felt the increases were “excessive,” such as the price of the vehicles increasing from the $30,000 a year (2020-21) to $200,000 next year (2022-23), which is over a 500% increase.
According to Sheriff’s Office officials, the cost of the Ford Explorers is $42,360. The formula that was used is to take the 23 people who have vehicles assigned to Avon Park in fiscal year 2021-22 amortized over six years. Therefore, the agreement calls for the city to pay $165,830 in the upcoming fiscal year for vehicles. Following that, the number of people to have vehicles will increase by four, which takes the amount to $200,340 in each of the next two years.
The cost per vehicle is only the base cost and does not include the cost of being fully equipped.
The $30,000 in the previous contract mentioned by Barnard covered only 75% of one new vehicle per year.
Barnard said he did vote “yes” to approve the city’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which included the increase the sheriff was asking for.
“I have full respect for the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department,” Barnard said. “I think they do a great job and they are very professional. I am glad to have them.”
The revised contract includes the additional deputies and sergeants that Blackman wanted to provide more personnel in the city limits of Avon Park.
The city was paying the Sheriff’s Office an annual total of about $1.4 million.
The new contract calls for the City of Avon Park to pay $2,002,258 in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2021, $2,510,610 the following year and $2,585,928 in the final year of the three-year contract.