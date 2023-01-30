Twin Lakes Resort

Sitework is in progress for Twin Lakes Resorts, a housing project in the area north of Lake Lelia.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — As site work continues on a major housing project in the City of Charm, the City Council gave final approval to a request from the developer to vacate two small unused parcels of land.

At its December meeting, the City Council approved the closure of the shell rock section of South Lake Avenue at the request of the adjacent property owner – Boston Mining Company. Site work is underway on the project called Twin Lakes at Avon Park Resort.

Recommended for you