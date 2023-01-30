AVON PARK — As site work continues on a major housing project in the City of Charm, the City Council gave final approval to a request from the developer to vacate two small unused parcels of land.
At its December meeting, the City Council approved the closure of the shell rock section of South Lake Avenue at the request of the adjacent property owner – Boston Mining Company. Site work is underway on the project called Twin Lakes at Avon Park Resort.
At its Jan. 9 meeting, council approved the first reading of an ordinance to vacate the properties.
At that meeting, Justin Ham, of the planning and design firm Kimley-Horn, said, “The key takeaways here, it is unused right of way except for farming operations so there are no community impacts to this vacation and it is just a continuation of the previous approval to allow a development as it continues to take shape.”
One area that was vacated, Ham described as a little sliver of land near the southwest corner of the Boston Mining Property.
The other right of way was a sand cut road for farming operations. From South Lake Avenue, at Ernest E. Sims Street, the road goes west and ends at the eastern shore of Lake Anoka.
At Monday’s meeting, council unanimously approved the second and final reading of the ordinance vacating the properties.
There are plans to build more than 300 houses in the area north of Lake Lelia.
Twin Lakes at Avon Park is part of Sunlight Resorts. Their website states, “Coming Spring 2023. Come and live in the sunshine in one of our brand-new homes for rent. Enjoy living in a high-end, 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home situated in a luxurious Sunlight Resort community with all the resort-style amenities we’re known for.”
Sunlight Resorts has five other locations, either open or under construction, including Resort at Canopy Oaks east of Lake Wales, which the company touts as, “Florida’s newest, contemporary, luxury RV resort and cottage community,” which opened in December 2020.
Arcadia Acres, coming in spring 2023 in Arcadia, appears to be similar to Twin Lakes with rental homes.