AVON PARK — The City Council discussed recently ways of addressing soil cleanup at the Avon Park Executive Airport from industrial contamination that was initially discovered in 2015.
At the time, two aircraft related businesses were found to have caused soil contamination. Cleanup at one site had been completed years ago, but the former Poole Industries site, which was previously Dumont Aircraft, may need additional cleanup according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said some cleanup was done by the City in 2015, but after city manager Julian Deleon left (in April 2018), the city has had three city managers and there has not been any activity out there since because there has not been a lot of focus on it.
But, it is still the city manager and council’s responsibility to make sure it is cleaned up, she said.
“Since 2015 two other city managers should have been more attentive to this issue and brought it to the attention of the City Council,” Sutherland said. “I don’t expect new City Council members to be fully aware of what is going on out there if they don’t know.”
Sutherland said she doesn’t know how the contamination was not observed over the many years that Poole Industries was there and previously Dumont Aircraft.
The City of Avon Park has contracted with Environmental Consulting & Technology for environmental testing services. ECT’s environmental engineer Kathryn Emby has been working with the City concerning the contaminated site.
The ECT site history notes that Poole Industries, Inc. operated an engine testing and repair company at the site. An engine test rack was observed on an outdoor concrete pad with oil-stained concrete and surrounding soil.
In April 2015, the City of Avon Park removed the concrete slab and excavated soils beneath the pad.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection subsequently required a site assessment.
A May 7, 2020 letter from the Department of Environmental Protection to Emby states that arsenic was found in 34 of the tested locations above soil cleanup target levels of 2.1 milligram per kilogram. A small portion of the area had arsenic levels above commercial/industrial levels of 12 mg./kg.
The DEP wanted to know what was going to be done about the area with arsenic levels above commercial/industrial levels that were not addressed.
ECT provided the City with four cleanup options costing up to an estimated $200,000.
At last Monday’s City Council meeting, through a Zoom connection, Emby said the ground water hasn’t been tested at the site for three years. She suggested having it tested now.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked how much the testing would cost?
Emby responded less than $2,000.
Garrett asked City staff to check if the previous disposal site — Cedar Trail — was still operational and if City staff could do the cleanup work.
Sutherland said the cleanup issue may be part of the proposed agreement with Florida Airport Management (FAM), the firm that wants a long-term lease for the entire airport.
FAM didn’t want to pay for the cleanup, but in her opinion, if they want the airport they should get it, “as is,” she said. It will likely be part of the negotiations.