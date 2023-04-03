SEBRING — The fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park reached the $150,000 mark on Thursday as the effort seeks to match a $200,000 grant by May.
At the Avon Park Chamber Luncheon at the Hotel Jacaranda, local baseball fan Ronald Sevigny said he was in total awe of support from the community.He said the April 1 goal was $150,000, but the goal was reached that day (Thursday).
He stressed the donations were only from private citizens and businesses and not from any government or public entities.
The cost for the museum expansion (building only) is $400,000. They are getting a $200,000 grant, but it has to be matched.
Donations can be made to The Historical Society of Avon Park, The Depot Museum, 3 N. Museum Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825.
The Thomas “Flash” Gordon Experience, which is slated to be built as a 1,600-square-foot expansion to the Avon Park Depot Museum, will feature 100 years of Avon Park’s rich history of baseball, both at the youth and professional level.
Gordon, who grew up Avon Park, was a three-time all-star player. He had an impressive 21-year career in Major League Baseball. He is the only MLB pitcher with over 100 wins, over 100 saves and over 100 holds.