Baseball museum fundraising

At Thursday’s Avon Park Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Ronald Sevigny shares the good news on the fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The fundraising effort to establish a baseball museum in Avon Park reached the $150,000 mark on Thursday as the effort seeks to match a $200,000 grant by May.

At the Avon Park Chamber Luncheon at the Hotel Jacaranda, local baseball fan Ronald Sevigny said he was in total awe of support from the community.He said the April 1 goal was $150,000, but the goal was reached that day (Thursday).

