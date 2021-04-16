AVON PARK — Avon Park BBQ Company’s grand opening is today at 11 a.m., 3 S. Lake Ave, in downtown Avon Park, serving up ribs by the slab or meal, sandwiches, sides, chicken, brisket, Friday steak night and more.
Avon Park BBQ Company pitmaster Dave Patterson had been in training, at the company’s location in Polk City, to serve up the finest in barbecue in Avon Park.
It all started with Pitmaster Joel Vann opening Lakeland BBQ Company in 2015 to serve quality barbecue to your plate each and every day. Vann later opened the Polk City location and now the Avon Park location, which will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Vann competes in both FBA and KCBS professional barbecue competitions.
Patterson has learned all of Vann’s recipes to bring down to Avon Park.
“I compete in the Florida Barbecue Association and I also compete in the in what is called the KCBS — Kansas City Barbecue Society as a professional,” Patterson said. “I have done catering on my own for barbecue. I have been doing barbecue almost my whole life.”
“To me, barbecue is all about family,” Patterson said. “When you make good food or you eat good food, you like to watch how people react.
“When they eat that good food and they make that big smile or you watch their body language and it gives that ‘wow it’s really good!’ that is what barbecue is all about.”
As he helped prepare Thursday for the grand opening in Avon Park, Vann said they came to Highlands County to expand from Polk County and generate about 10-15 jobs at each location with low overhead with the buildings and real estate.
“We love barbecue; we also have ice cream concepts and we are about to go into a cheese concept with ice cream and cheese in Mulberry,” he said. “We have ice cream in Lakeland and we have ice cream in Polk City. We are going to do ice cream back in another spot in Lakeland in the next 60 days.
“So it’s ice cream and barbecue for us all day right now.”
Avon Park BBQ Company has dine-in with seating for 28 and take out. Phone 863-201-7077 or go online to avonparkbbq.com.