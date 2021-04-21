AVON PARK — It’s time once again for a “berry” good time at the Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass and Blueberry Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Donaldson Park in downtown Avon Park.
It’s a free family-friendly event, presented by the Avon Park Noon Rotary Club, with all health and safety protocols set to be in place.
Festival Co-Chair Alice Oldham noted last year the event was canceled due to the pandemic and this year they will not have the free kids zone due to health safety, but they plan to have that feature back next year.
They are filled up with 60 vendors, which is the capacity for Donaldson Park, she said.
“We are very pleased that the local vendors and the vendors in the area get a chance to come out now finally and sell what they have been making,” Oldham said. “I suspect they have been pretty busy at home and in the garage last year.”
Rotary barbecue chicken dinners will be prepared by the famous Champions Club barbecue crew, plus there will be a wide variety of food vendors and be sure to try the lemonade with a twist – blueberry lemonade.
The Highway 41 South bluegrass band is back, due to popular local demand.
Highway 41 South band leader/mandolin player/singer Mark Horn said they have played at the Blueberry Festival about five or six times and have developed a rapport with many who attend each year.
“It’s a great audience; it is a fun thing. We don’t really do it for the money. It is just a lot of fun because of the people who show up,” he said. Typically they have a nice big crowd, which makes it well worth playing.
Horn said the band has been together for 11 years, with a few personnel changes. He believes they do a good show and they have performed at many bluegrass festivals in the region.
Those who want to settle in and enjoy the band are asked to bring their own chairs to sit under the lakefront trees.
Oldham said in the past they had bleachers under the trees, but they can’t do it this year due to the pandemic that is why they are asking people to bring their own chairs.
The main attraction is the fresh, locally grown, freshly picked blueberries, along with special blueberry bushes for home gardens.
“We have have new blueberries this year,” she said. “The Barben Fruit Company is providing them. They are fresh, they are local and they will be great.”
For sponsor information and to check the schedule, go to the webpage, www.avonparkrotaryblueberryfestival.com, or for additional information check the festival’s Facebook page.