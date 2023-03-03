AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Bernice Taylor continued with their history of terse exchanges during the reappointment of Ronnie Jackson to the Avon Park Housing Authority Board.
Housing Authority Executive Director Penny Pieratt had recommended Jackson’s reappointment.
There were two other applicants for the position – Florida Anderson Wells and Jerdine Collins Williams.
At a recent City Council meeting, it was noted that Williams was present at the meeting, but Wells was unable to attend.
The mayor said Jackson wants to continue on the Housing Board, but he was unwilling to be there at the Council meeting.
“In learning more detail about Mr. Jackson, I have no problem supporting Mr. Jackson even though he is not here tonight,” he said.
Councilwoman Brittany McGuire made a motion to reappoint Jackson, which was seconded by Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure.
Taylor asked if the council was going to be fair. She recalled a while back it was discussed that if someone is interested in being on a city board, they need to show up at the council meeting.
“So now are we going back to ‘you don’t show up, you get reappointed?’” she said.
The mayor wanted to provide the reason Jackson didn’t want to be at the meeting and he said to Taylor, “Do you want to listen?”
Taylor responded, “Don’t talk to me like that. I told you, you are not going to do it.”
Mayor Anderson said there is a simple format, an issue is brought up and everyone is allowed to make a comment and then council has to go forward.
“I asked a question — do you want to know the reason why he is not here tonight?” he said.
Taylor replied, “No. There were reasons a lot of them weren’t here, but you wasn’t interested in why they weren’t here.”
She said now, for whatever reason, they don’t have to show up again. She pointed out she had recommended people for boards who didn’t show up.
“I feel if they were really interested, they should have been here,” Taylor said. “If you are going to do it, you are going to have to be fair with everybody.”
The mayor said Jackson wouldn’t attend because of claims he has been attacked by Taylor.
“He doesn’t want to show up tonight to be attacked again by you,” the mayor said. “And, judging by your attitude, I’d say that is probably a smart move.”
Mayor Anderson said Jackson has done a good job already and wants to continue.
“Frankly I agree with you about people not showing up for no reason,” he said. “But, I think in this case, it was a very good reason.”
Taylor said she doesn’t even know who Jackson is.
The mayor said, “You tend to be a little aggressive; I can see his point.”
McGuire said the reason they want the other nominations to show up is that they may not have been on a board and council has had no interaction with them. Jackson, she said, has been on the Housing Authority Board.
Taylor pointed out that Chet Brojek showed up and he has been with the board for years. McGuire said Taylor was also not very nice when he got up there.
Taylor countered that she is entitled to her opinion.
McGuire responded, “You are entitled to an opinion, but you must also be respectful.”
The mayor said they were getting off topic, and called for a vote.
Council voted 4-1 to reappoint Jackson to a two-year term on the Housing Authority Board with Taylor casting the “no” vote.