AVON PARK — The city owned and vacant Brickell Building on Main Street continues to have mold and mildew issues as the city looks to sell the nearly 100-year-old structure.
The building incurred significant water intrusion from Hurricane Irma in September 2017. The structure got a new roof soon after the hurricane, but the mold persisted when no cleanup work was done on the interior.
The interior cleanup work of the building took place in February and March of 2019.
In May 2019 it was reported to council that an air quality test showed the Brickell Building continued to have some mold issues after the 17-day cleanup effort.
In June 2019, the latest air quality report showed the structure still had possible fungal growth, but overall the air quality had improved.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Tuesday that it was discovered that there are still some air quality issues in the Brickell Building related to mold and mildew.
It was determined that it would always be an ongoing issue because there is no air conditioning in the building and it is closed off all the time, he said.
The air quality expert informed the city that until there is air conditioning operating all the time it would be fruitless to try to remediate it again, Anderson said.
It was decided at Monday’s council meeting to have the city attorney draw up a plan on what has to be done to sell the building whether through a bid or an auction.
After receiving the information from the city attorney, the City Council at its next meeting will discuss how it will go about listing and selling the building, Anderson said.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock said Tuesday the city should sell the building “as is” and find the best way to do that.
“I am hoping for a good buyer,” he said. “We are going to try to sell the building however legally we can do it.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said, “At this point, I would advocate giving it to someone that could rehab it with provable financial back-up, planning and specific timing to completion.?
“For now, if it needs A/C then let’s do it,” she added. Otherwise anyone buying it without a plan may very well allow it to sit and devolve into further blight.
The building was recently appraised at $285,000.
The 25,453-square-foot building at 2 E. Main St. was built in 1921. The City of Avon Park purchased it for $370,000 and then took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.