AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council recently approved its budget and property tax rate for the fiscal year 2022-23.
Last year, the millage rate was increased from 1 mil for the 2020-21 fiscal year to 2.24 mils for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year, council approved the the property tax rate at 4.3681 mills.
The Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Final Operating Millage of 4.3681 mills, is greater than the rolled-back rate of 2.3440 mills by 86.35%.
The rollback rate is the millage rate necessary on the new tax roll that will generate the same total dollars as was raised in the prior year.
The total budget for 2022-2023 is $43,668,640, which includes nearly $2 million of transfers in and a fund balance/reserves of $18,468,430 million on the revenue side and the fund balance/reserves at an estimated $16,849,970 after expenditures.
The sources of revenue total $23,2654,400 while the estimated expenditures total $24,867,970.
The adopted operating expenditures of the City of Avon Park in the 2022-23 budget are 8.9% more than last year’s total operating expenditures.
When council set the preliminary millage in August, Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard noted that inflation is affecting everybody and also affects the city with fuel costs, labor costs and vehicle replacement costs.
The city is trying to catch up from past administrations that had taxes so low they could no longer maintain the city’s streets and keep up with the maintenance on vehicles or even keep employees, he said.
Also, the city’s payment for law enforcement services from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department increases by $500,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Barnard noted.
