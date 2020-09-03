AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson said, the City Council at its second meeting on the draft budget, made some cuts in the budget and will probably make more cuts.
But, the draft budget includes additional maintenance-related staff positions for grounds keeping and building new waterlines, he noted. There are new staff positions for solid waste and the Water Department as well.
The City has had maintenance issues for six or seven years and the Council has been aware and citizens have commented that there is work that needs to be done in the City, Anderson said. The City’s workforce has been spread thin with people who primarily do mowing being called upon to work the garbage truck or take care of waterline breaks or fire hydrant problems.
So by filling in the gaps in positions the work crews can maintain their schedule and work more efficiently and it should be better all around, he said.
There are no existing positions being cut, but some of the job duties are being adjusted, Anderson noted.
The City’s new public works director, Rick Whalen, was introduced at Monday’s City Council meeting, Anderson said. He is also an engineer, which will really help the City projects and save quite a bit of money by not having to go to outside agencies for some of the engineering work.
The first reading of the budget will likely be at the next Council meeting on Sept. 14, Anderson said, then the second reading will follow so it is all done by the end of September for the start of the City’s fiscal year on Oct. 1.