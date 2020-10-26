Avon Park — Lifelong Avon Park resident/businessman William Stephen Maxwell (75), known a Steve Maxwell, passed away Sunday leaving a legacy of community involvement in the “City of Charm.”
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said Maxwell was an “all around very beloved guy.”
Anderson said he was in the Avon Park Rotary club with Maxwell for many years and as a kid he grew up just around the corner from Maxwell’s shop.
He was a big source of advice for different people in the City, Anderson said. He had a big emphasis on tourism in Avon Park.
Maxwell was very involved in politics over the years, Anderson said. He was involved in county politics, state politics, Avon Park politics, you name he has been around.
He was a close friend, Anderson said, and he saw Maxwell about two weeks ago and was thinking about him Sunday and then he learned Maxwell had passed away on Sunday.
Avon Park attorney C. Parke Sutherland said, “Steve was a fixture in Avon Park for my entire life. What I saw was a great husband, father, son, business man, and friend to many.”
He lived a rich life blessed by God, family, and many friends, Sutherland said.
Steve Maxwell was recognized as one of the annual Pioneers of Avon Park by our Historical Society, which is especially fitting in light of the legacy of his mother, Leoma Maxwell, and her contributions to the history of our “City of Charm.”
Those of us who had the opportunity are better for having known him, Sutherland said.
After serving in Texas and Georgia an over seas in the U.S. Air Force, Maxwell returned to Avon Park to work with Maxwell Groves, which was established in 1935 and is still operating today as Maxwell’s Country Store with new owners.
He continued operating the family business as well as Maxwell Pest Control for the remainder of his life. Maxwell had the last registered citrus packing House in Highlands County that he had built himself in the late 1960s that is still operating today.
Maxwell’s recognitions include: 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, Avon Park Historical Society’s Pioneer of the Year 2009, Florida Farm Bureau Recognition Award 2016, Avon Park Champions Club Hall of Fame Recipient 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church. The family encourages the use of masks and social distancing. The service will also be streamed on Facebook live.