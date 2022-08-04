AVON PARK — Mayor Garrett Anderson and Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard have filed for reelection while thus far during the candidate qualifying week there has been no others who have filed to challenge the incumbents.
The City of Avon Park will hold an election for mayor and one City Council member on Nov. 8, 2022.
The candidate qualifying period ends at 5 p.m., Friday.
To qualify, the candidate must reside within the city limits for at least one year immediately prior to the date of qualification for office, and be a legally qualified voter of the City of Avon Park.
Qualifying packets may be picked up at City Hall prior to the qualification period.
Candidate qualifying will be held at the Avon Park City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 110 E. Main Street, Avon Park, during the qualifying period.
If there are any challengers, voting will be held at:
• Precinct No. 1 and 16A at the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park, Florida.
• Precinct No. 2 and 4A at the Avon Park City Council Chambers at 123 E. Main Street, Avon Park, Florida.
Voter registration books will remain open until Oct. 11, according to the City of Avon Park.
Questions about voter registration and vote-by-mail ballots should be directed to the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections’ Office at
Anderson was first elected to serve as mayor in 2016 and was reelected in 2019.
Barnard was first elected to the City Council in 2016 and was reelected in 2019.