AVON PARK — The temperatures were a little on the brisk side, but the performances of the musical groups performing Monday evening at Donaldson Park were sending warm vibes to those in the audience.

Avon Park Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in the Park shined the spotlight on Avon Elementary School’s Dolphin Chorale, under the direction of Tristan Quinn; Memorial Elementary School’s Music Makers, under the direction of Scott Nykiel; Heartland Pops Clarinet Ensemble, under the direction of Steve Bennett; Avon Park Middle School Choir, under the direction of Kevin Collier; Avon Park High School Choir, under the direction of Joy Loomis; and Avon Park High School’s Grenadier Band, under the direction of Anthony Jones.

