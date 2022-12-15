AVON PARK — The temperatures were a little on the brisk side, but the performances of the musical groups performing Monday evening at Donaldson Park were sending warm vibes to those in the audience.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in the Park shined the spotlight on Avon Elementary School’s Dolphin Chorale, under the direction of Tristan Quinn; Memorial Elementary School’s Music Makers, under the direction of Scott Nykiel; Heartland Pops Clarinet Ensemble, under the direction of Steve Bennett; Avon Park Middle School Choir, under the direction of Kevin Collier; Avon Park High School Choir, under the direction of Joy Loomis; and Avon Park High School’s Grenadier Band, under the direction of Anthony Jones.
The vocal choirs and ensembles sang a variety of Christmas and holiday favorites, ending with the Grenadier Band topping off the evening with more joyful tunes.
Some members of the audience were covered in light blankets; some wore jackets. Everyone, including Santa and Mrs. Claus who were also in the audience, enjoyed the music with many of them singing along with the student choirs.
In fact, Loomis, who directs the Avon Park High School Choir, invited members of the audience to sing along. As the choir got in position behind the audience, she suggested that any of her previous choir members join in through their segment if they so wished.
Former chorus members could be heard singing all throughout the audience. Many of them sang as though they were still part of the chorus standing on the risers in front of them.
Jesse Millan, a 2019 APHS graduate, was among those who took her up on her suggestion. Millan was in Loomis’ chorus for three years and had not forgotten a single tune.
“After graduation from high school, I make it back down here every time I can. I still listen to the CD Ms. Loomis gave me of our Candlelight Processional. Like Ms. Loomis said, if you were in her chorus, you’ll always know the songs,” Millan said.
Loomis announced to the crowd that the chorus would be returning to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays — Candlelight Processional this year after a two-year hiatus. The students will participate in the Dec. 22 and Dec. 30 events. The Dec. 22 narrator will be Cal Ripken Jr., a member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame who played 21 seasons for the Baltimore Orioles, and the Dec. 30 narrator will be Academy Award nominated actress Angela Bassett.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said, “The event truly spotlighted our local choir talents and allowed the community to experience a beautiful holiday music event. These choirs and band instructors, especially music instructor Anthony Jones from Avon Park High School, worked diligently to prepare for the night. The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce is honored to be able to organize and present this free Christmas event that brings joy to so many.”