AVON PARK — The holiday season will be ushered in Monday evening with the annual Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. The parade route closes down the eastbound lanes of Main Street from North Florida Avenue to North Verona Avenue.
Spectators are asked to sit either on the sidewalks or the inside Mall areas facing the eastbound lanes to view the parade.
Chamber Executive Director George Karos said the parade has the most participants that it has had in the past five years.
He noted that the high school bands from Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and Frostproof have joined together for combined super band. Also, there are participants from ROTC and many dance groups along with the floats that really broaden the scope of the parade.
Karos said Heartland Helping Hands with the Gazebo lighting will definitely enhance the evening and parade.
“I think it is a wonderful time,” he said. “It is inspiring, for me, to be involved in the Chamber and for the Chamber to be involved with a time that allows people to reflect on the spirit of the season, but also community and cooperation.”
Prior to parade, the second annual Gazebo Lighting on the Avon Park Mall will take place at 6:30 p.m. with Heartland Helping Hands assisting in coordinating the holiday event.
Along with the Gazebo Lighting, the event will have food, Christmas music and photo ops with the Grinch from 5-9 p.m.
Then on Dec. 12 it’s Avon Park Christmas in the Park (Donaldson Park) starting at 6 p.m., which spotlights choirs from area schools and the Avon Park High School Grenadier Band closing out the evening.
The Sebring Christmas parade is at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2.
The Lake Placid Christmas parade is at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10.