AVON PARK — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce recently filled its vacated executive director position with Kamla Long, a new, active Highlands County resident.
The mission of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce is to promote the interest of its membership by assuming a leadership role in making Avon Park a quality environment in which to live, work, and conduct business, according to the Chamber. The executive director leads the Chamber’s efforts to support and serve member businesses and organizations of all categories, locations, and sizes.
Long has experience in real estate, business ownership, teaching, and leadership development.
She currently sits on the board of the Historical Society of Avon Park and recently served as event chair for the Heartland Cultural Alliance. Long also serves as an alternate for the Construction, Licensing, Enforcement, and Appeals Board with the Highlands County Building Department.
In addition to the aforementioned roles, her current participation in Leadership Highlands has introduced her to the challenges and opportunities within Highlands County.
“As the president of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, I am thrilled to have Kamla Long as our new executive director,” said Tina Thompson, board president for APCC and business development director at Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and professionalism to our community and I feel that great things are on the horizon with our Chamber and Avon Park.”
“It is an honor and privilege to take on the role of serving the community of Avon Park as executive director,” Long said. “I see this as a valuable partnership with stakeholders in and around Highlands County to create a destination location for visitors, businesses, job seekers, non-profits, and philanthropists to network, engage, and thrive in our lovely historic town.
“Having worked in diverse organizations from real estate to event planning to post-secondary administration, I bring energy and a strong drive to lead a project and engage others in a collaborative vision.”
Long earned a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta. She also holds a John Maxwell Coaching Certification and completed the coursework for a Project Management Professional.
In a reminder message to the Chamber members about Thursday’s Chamber luncheon at the Hotel Jacaranda, Long noted the departure of George Karos who had served as the Chamber’s executive director for six years.
“We wish George Karos the best, as he pursues his writing and musical aspirations in California,” she said.
Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson said, he is very excited that she has taken on the new role.
“From what I know about her, she is very energetic, very outgoing, seems to be the exact type of person that the Chamber needs right now,” he said. “George really revolutionized the relationship between the Chamber of Commerce and the businesses in Avon Park and I think she is going to be a good fit to carry that even more forward. I am looking forward to what she can do.”