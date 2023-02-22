AVON PARK — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce recently filled its vacated executive director position with Kamla Long, a new, active Highlands County resident.

The mission of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce is to promote the interest of its membership by assuming a leadership role in making Avon Park a quality environment in which to live, work, and conduct business, according to the Chamber. The executive director leads the Chamber’s efforts to support and serve member businesses and organizations of all categories, locations, and sizes.

Recommended for you