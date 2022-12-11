AP Christmas in the Park 2021

Avon Park Christmas in the Park, spotlighting local choirs, music groups and the Avon Park High School Grenadier Band, is Monday at 6 p.m. in Donaldson Park, Avon Park. Pictured is the spectators from the 2021 event.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — It’s merry melodies and more spotlighting the talents of local students and adults, it’s Christmas in the Park, Donaldson Park, Avon Park at 6 p.m. Monday.

It’s an evening of holiday music to delight those of all ages and it’s free.

