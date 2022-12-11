AVON PARK — It’s merry melodies and more spotlighting the talents of local students and adults, it’s Christmas in the Park, Donaldson Park, Avon Park at 6 p.m. Monday.
It’s an evening of holiday music to delight those of all ages and it’s free.
AVON PARK — It’s merry melodies and more spotlighting the talents of local students and adults, it’s Christmas in the Park, Donaldson Park, Avon Park at 6 p.m. Monday.
It’s an evening of holiday music to delight those of all ages and it’s free.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the following performance schedule:
• 6 p.m. — Avon Elementary School (Dolphin Chorale) — Directed by Tristan Quinn.
• 6:20 p.m. — Memorial Elementary School (MES Music Makers) — Directed by Scott Nykiel.
• 6:40 p.m. — Heartland Pops Clarinet Ensemble — Directed by Steve Bennett.
• 7 p.m. – Avon Park Middle School Choir — Directed by Kevin Collier.
• 7:20 – Sweet Adelines — Directed by Barb Pratt.
• 7:40 — Avon Park High School Choir — Directed by Joy Loomis.
• 8 p.m. — Avon Park High School Grenadier Band — Directed by Anthony Jones.
Avon Park Chamber Executive Director George Karos said the event allows the community to share in the beautiful holiday music these choir and band directors have worked so hard preparing.
“It is an honor for the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce to present this free community event,” he said.
The event’s major sponsors are: Nucor Florida, Jarrett Ford, Duke Energy, AdventHealth Sebring, Heartland National Bank and Highlands News-Sun.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.