AVON PARK — It felt a bit like a winter wonderland with chilly weather, but it warmed the heart to see the spectators and participants in the holiday spirit Monday evening at the Avon Park Christmas Parade.
The Main Street Mall really comes alive with folks lining the streets to get a look at the colorful floats, cars, bikes, beauty queens and more and seeing students, business people and those young and old walking or riding in the parade, which was sponsored by the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.
Before the parade started some noted how the rain put a damper on last year’s parade. This year, a jacket or sweater was in order for the cool temperatures, but a few made do in shirt sleeves.
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director George Karos said there were 70 entries in the parade, but many participants showed a lot of diversity with a uni-cyclist, dancers, colleges, cheerleaders, ROTC, schools and bands.
All the dancers and performers stopped along the parade route to do their individual acts and routines for the crowd and the parade kept going without any long gaps or delays, he said.
The city employees, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and community members made for a smooth running of the parade, Karos noted.
Next it’s Sebring’s parade with the theme “Home Sweet Home” at 7 p.m. Friday. The parade is sponsored by the Avon Park/Sebring Jaycees.
The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is slated for Dec. 14.