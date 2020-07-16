AVON PARK — Citing health safety concerns due to COVID-19, the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel its 2020 Christmas Parade.
The annual event, which occurs on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.
APCC Executive Director George Karos said Wednesday the chamber’s board decided with the information they have now that to move forward with plans to have the parade really wasn’t in the best interest of public safety.
“It’s unfortunate; we are living in unprecedented times,” he said.
The announcement from the chamber stated, “As organizers of the parade, we considered several determining factors associated with the parade and determined it best to err on the side of caution and cancel the event.”
Unprecedented regional COVID-19 public health environments require the chamber have the necessary health and safety assurances crucial to pursuing parade permits from both the City of Avon Park and Florida Department of Transportation.
Certain essentials are currently lacking, the chamber noted. Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-166, extending the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 20-52 for 60 days.
The continual daily rise in COVID -19 positive cases was also cited by the chamber, which noted there were 15,000 new cases in Florida reported on Sunday. With Highlands County’s case count increasing, Karos said it became uncertain enough that the chamber couldn’t “confidently promote the event or seek applications.”
Thus far there have been no statements concerning the Lake Placid and Sebring Christmas parades, neither of which are held on state highways that require permitting through Florida Department of Transportation.