AVON PARK — Highlands County’s holiday season kicks off with the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade’s new tradition — the Lighting of the Gazebo.
Shirley Johnson, with Maria Sutherland’s encouragement, has been the dynamo who pulled together her friends to create something special, said Gaylin Thomas, president of the Heartland Cultural Alliance, Inc. Huge kudos to City Manager Mark Schrader, his employees and the Founders Garden Club ladies with their wonderful holiday spirit and support of the citizens of Avon Park.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is lending support and so many other citizens are stepping up to make Avon Park’s downtown holiday ready, Thomas said. “Unity in the Community” is more than a new slogan for Avon Park, it is demonstrated by the community working together, embrace it with thanksgiving!
Starting as an effort to make the bandstand stand out, Johnson reached into her own pocket to buy lighted garland. Janet Tindell of Magnolia and Steel volunteered to create a lighted star to put on the roof of the gazebo.
Nell Roberts of Ridge Florist, donated “anything you need” because she “loves Avon Park,” as do Dana Sevigny and her staff who also added to the decorations, Thomas noted.
At 6:30 p.m., Monday, there will be a prayer and Mayor Garrett Anderson will officiate the gazebo lighting ceremony to kick off the parade.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade starts at 7 p.m., Monday, with the route closing down the eastbound lanes of Main Street from North Florida Avenue to North Verona Avenue. Spectators are asked to sit either on the sidewalks, or the inside Mall areas facing the eastbound lanes to view the parade.
Then the following Monday (Dec. 13) at 6 p.m. Christmas in the Park presented by the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce will be held in Donaldson Park.
This event is free and spotlights both the schools and local choirs and allows the community to experience and share the beautiful holiday music these choirs and band directors have worked so hard on preparing.
The performance schedule follows:
• 6 p.m. — Avon Elementary School’s Dolphin Ensemble, Directed by Tristan Quinn.
• 6:20 p.m. — Memorial Elementary School’s Music Makers, Directed by Scott Nykiel.
• 6:40 p.m. – Park Elementary School’s Panther Choir, Directed by Amy Ferguson.
• 7 p.m. — Avon Park Middle School Choir, Directed by Kevin Collier.
• 7:20 p.m. — Sweet Adelines, Directed by Barb Pratt.
• 7:40 p.m. — Avon Park High School Choir, Directed by Joy Loomis.
• 8:00 p.m. — Avon Park High School Grenadier Band, Directed by Anthony Jones.
Chamber Executive Director George Karos advises to call the Chamber office at 863-453-3350 if you have any questions.