AVON PARK — Avon Park City Attorney Gerald Buhr hopes to arrange annexation planning discussions among the City of Avon Park, City of Sebring and Highlands County.
Buhr informed the Avon Park City Council recently that he is working on an interlocal agreement between the city and Highlands County.
“It is an invitation by us to the county and Sebring to discuss the boundaries both for water and sewer and future annexation and that will include how roads will be handled in annexations so as long as we don’t have to do this in the future.
“If we annex an area that includes a county road, we get the county road along with it. The county I am sure won’t object to that, but it will have to be discussed what the territory is going to be.”
Buhr asked, “It makes imminent sense, because you are doing a master plan now for water and sewer, but what are you going to base that master plan on? How far are you going to run pipes? Do you run a 12-inch pipe when you may only need a 6-inch pipe in certain areas, but in other areas it is just the opposite? So it just makes a lot of sense.
“I brought this up to a previous city manager and it was totally panned because of all kinds of annexations,” Buhr said. “Annexations are fine, but you really need to have some kind of a plan because we are so close now to Sebring and the county is, I think rightfully, upset about some of the annexations that have occurred.”
Buhr said there might be some districts that will be asked to participate. He didn’t know if there would be any conflict with the Sun ‘N Lake Improvement District.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said this will also give city officials what the eventual dimensions of the City of Avon Park will be.
Buhr said it is a unilateral thing. Council will approve it as an interlocal agreement when he gets it done and then it will be sent to the county and City of Sebring with a certain amount of time to respond.
Anderson said, “I think this will help us out with our annexations in the future, that way Avon Park, Sebring and the county are all on the same page.”
Buhr said he found easily about 20 to 30 annexation agreements in the state of Florida.