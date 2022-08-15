AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have three special meetings starting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main Street.
The sole agenda item of the first special meeting is special business concerning the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) Grant for Durrah Martin Baseball Complex with grant writer Corbett Alday.
The second special meeting at 6 p.m. has one agenda item — Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) Grant for the MLK Jr. Sports Complex with Alday.
City Manager Mark Schrader said the City is seeking to get $200,000 grants for both the Durrah Martin Baseball Complex and the MLK Jr. Sports Complex. It would be a 50/50 matching grant with the City also spending $200,000 for improvements at both sports complexes.
Alday provided a presentation on the grant to the City’s Planning and Zoning Board the advisory board recently, Schrader said. By presenting it to citizen groups it helps get some more points toward getting the grant.
The third special meeting at 6:30 p.m. has an agenda with the following special business items:
Presentation/Discussion of the following Draft Plans presented by Jamison Tondreault of the design firm Kimley-Horn.
• Draft of the Avon Park Water Master Utility Plan.
• Draft of the Avon Park Wastewater Master Utility Plan.
• Draft of the Avon Park WWTF Facility Plan
The next regular meeting of the City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m., Aug. 22 at the Avon Park Community Center.
The meetings are being held in the Community Center due to the Council Chambers being utilized for the primary election early voting.