Avon Park Community Center

The Avon Park City Council will have three special meetings today at the City’s Community Center.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council will have three special meetings starting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main Street.

The sole agenda item of the first special meeting is special business concerning the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP) Grant for Durrah Martin Baseball Complex with grant writer Corbett Alday.

