AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council meeting scheduled for Monday has been cancelled and the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee meeting for Tuesday has also been cancelled.
One reason for the cancellation is that the location of the meetings, the Council Chambers, is used as a voting location for early voting for the Presidential Primary Election.
Councilman Jim Barnard said along with the early voting, City Manager Mark Schrader is new in the position so he will have two more weeks to prepare an agenda.
“I think it is a good choice on his part because he said there wasn’t a whole lot on the agenda anyway,” Barnard said. “So why not give him a couple of weeks to catch up and they are still trying to hire some people.”
The next City Council meeting will be March 23, he noted.
Barnard said he met with Schrader recently.
“I was kind of surprised, a lot things I like, he seemed to agree with 98%,” Barnard said. “He has some really good fresh ideas and he knows how to look for help [hire staff].”
Schrader agrees that the City needs more employees, Barnard said.
“I told him the City needs to hire at least 10 or 12 more employees because everybody seems to be pulled in different directions and they don’t get time to get trained,” Barnard said.
Early Voting for the Presidential Preference Primary began Saturday and will end March 14. The voting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
A qualified voter may vote early in person at the Kenilworth Operations Center, the Avon Park City Hall Council Chambers or the Lake Placid Town Government Center. The voter must present a Florida Driver License, a Florida Identification Card or another form of acceptable picture and signature identification in order to vote.