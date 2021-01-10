AVON PARK — The City Manager evaluation along with an ordinance increasing water capacity fees will be among the agenda items the City Council will consider at its 6 p.m. meeting on Monday.
The agenda notes that City Manager Mark Schrader was hired in February 2020. His contract states that the City Council will do a 6-month evaluation. The timing had been extended, with Schrader’s and the Council’s consent, due to circumstances.
Schrader said Friday that with the COVID situation everyone agreed to delay his 6-month evaluation.
The City Manager evaluation form includes four major sections: relations with the City Council, organizational relations (fiscal management, personnel management and managing the organization), relations with the public and relations with other governments.
The City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance increasing water capacity fees.
Schrader said it is for new capacity fees, which was discussed at the last Council meeting.
For a 1-inch meter, within the City, the capacity fee would increase from $1,650 to $2,120. For a 4-inch meter, within the City, the capacity fee would increase from $16,350 to 26,500.
The City Manager’s update includes the demolition of the Wylde Building and Housing Authority property transfer.
The property transfer involves a playground/park on Lake Tulane and owned by the Housing Authority that the City had bought new playground equipment for through grant, he said. The City couldn’t put the equipment there because it dosen’t own the property.
“We have been working on a transfer with the Housing Authority and I was going to update the council on that,” Schrader said.
Concerning the Wylde Building demolition, there is no definite date right now, but hopefully the demolition will be this month, Schrader said.