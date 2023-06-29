Avon Park City Hall

The Avon Park City Hall will be getting a new roof with the City Council approving a bid of $69,985.26 from L. Cobb Construction for the project.

 FILE PHOTO

It’s time for a new roof for the Avon Park City Hall as leaks continue to occur and no one remembers when the structure had its last roof replacement.

The city received two bids for the project: L. Cobb Construction — $69,985.26 and Advanced Roofing — $105,165.70.

