It’s time for a new roof for the Avon Park City Hall as leaks continue to occur and no one remembers when the structure had its last roof replacement.
The city received two bids for the project: L. Cobb Construction — $69,985.26 and Advanced Roofing — $105,165.70.
The City Council approved the bid from L. Cobb Construction.
The City Hall roof replacement is included in the Capital Improvement Plan for this fiscal year and is in this year’s budget for $100,000 paid for from the infrastructure funds.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said no one that he knows can remember when the roof had been replaced.
It was probably back in the 1980s, he said. No current staff member at City Hall could find any information.
“The last major hurricane that we had that caused damage in a lot of other places caused leaks at City Hall and those were repaired, but since then there are a couple of leaks and every roofing company that has gone up there has said it definitely needs to be replaced,” Anderson said.