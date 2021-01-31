AVON PARK — Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader received a favorable evaluation from the City Council members in his first formal job assessment since he was hired as city manager in February 2020.
Mayor Garret Anderson said the overall evaluation score for Schrader was about 80.
“Mark has been a great city manager,” he said. Schrader has been very truthful, honest and straightforward in dealings with the Council, Anderson said.
“I always felt that I had updated information. Anything I have asked him for has been provided relatively quickly,” he said. “Probably the best thing about it has been the team that he has been bringing on. He has a great ability to hire good people, qualified people, honest people.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she gave Schrader an 85.
“With what he had to deal with since his employment, I think he has done exceptionally well,” she said.
He has some improvement that needs to been done, but it just takes time, Gray said. “Avon Park didn’t get the way it is overnight. So it is going to take some time to get it right and I think Mark is the right person to get it done.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said he rated Schrader a 70.
“He has a long way to go, but this year should be a good learning curve for him because we increased the budget for more employees and more equipment,” he said. “So I would like to see how he shines and moves up in experience at the end of this year.”
Schrader seems to be honest and accepts criticism well. He definitely has room to grow, Barnard said. This will be a good test for him now that hopefully COVID will start going away.
“I have high expectations for him this year,” he said. “Pretty much ‘meeting expectations’ last year.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Schrader needs more time as the Council knew when he was hired that he had no experience as a city or municipality manager.
She gives him high scores on truthfulness and his honesty, Sutherland said.
“If surrounded by good people, everything will fall into his lap pretty easily,” she said. “There needs to be some improvement on that arena.”
Overall, his integrity and honesty speaks volumes over his experience as a city manager, Sutherland said. “I want someone I can trust and I can trust Mr. Schrader.”