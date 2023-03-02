AVON PARK — City Manager Mark Schrader has a new three-year contract with stepped pay increases providing a significant boost from his starting pay three years ago, and current pay, of $90,000.
At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson said Schrader has always been there, even outside the business day, to answer questions and goes “above and beyond” in many ways. He has also provided much needed stability to the city.
“I have sat here through four city managers and it has been a crapshoot many times,” Anderson said. “The stability and future of the city did not look very good. From an employee standpoint, we were losing people left and right or we were just outright kicking people out.
“Schrader really stepped in and picked some good people and tried to put in a succession line of stability, that way the job could get done regardless of who has the lead or who quits or whatever. So I think he has done a really great job there,” Anderson said.
“I agree that a pay increase is in order and it is up to us to decided how much that should be. He is requesting $130,000. I think a little bit of documentation from the other cities might help a little bit to see how many other places out there are paying much more. There is a lot of them. He did mention a few cases that are paying $180,000,” he continued.
Anderson said he is definitely not in to giving away tax dollars that don’t need to be given away. He said Schrader does deserve an increase.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said, “I think Mark has done better than I actually thought he would do and I think the city is in better shape because of him. He deserves a definite raise.
“If he gets that big of a raise, multiplied by three years, that is basically giving him a whole year’s pay at the end of three years,” he said. “That to me is like a pretty large increase.”
Barnard said if the city gives that large of a pay raise and Schrader leaves after two or three years, that would be the city’s starting point to hire a new city manager.
“I am not saying you don’t deserve it,” he said. “That is a really, really, really big jump.
“I like to give percentages,” Barnard said.
Barnard suggested a 15% pay raise, would be fair and he could deal with citizens asking him why?
Anderson said, “I think we all agree that we are going in the right direction.”
He suggested a bonus structure every year to increase throughout the life of the contract. Anderson said it would be an incentive for Schrader to stay each additional year and would keep the city going in that same direction.
Schrader said, “I am asking for $130,000, because if I wanted to really negotiate I could of asked for more because that is what this job is worth. After doing it for three years and giving it everything that I have got, and give it another three years with everything that I have got, then working numerous hours and weekends and going to events and taking care of the citizens and especially the employees. That is what this job is worth. A check of other contracts shows some paying a heck of a lot more,” Schrader said.
The work is not finished, he added. Whoever follows will have a lot to do. He said there is a lot to do in the city with the way it is growing. “With the contractors and developers coming here, it is getting more and more.”
Council unanimously approved a pay increase to $120,000, followed by a salary of $130,000 next year and then $140K in the third year of the contract.
The new contract also includes an increases in the severance pay period from eight to 12 weeks. The contract was changed from “will” to “shall” provide a vehicle, so Schrader will have the use of the city’s 10-year-old Dodge Durango.