Mark Schrader

Mark Schrader pictured three years ago when he started working as the Avon Park city manager.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — City Manager Mark Schrader has a new three-year contract with stepped pay increases providing a significant boost from his starting pay three years ago, and current pay, of $90,000.

At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson said Schrader has always been there, even outside the business day, to answer questions and goes “above and beyond” in many ways. He has also provided much needed stability to the city.

Recommended for you