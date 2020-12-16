AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park is in the throes of battling a computer virus that is affecting city business as information technology specialists try to eradicate it.
Ransomware, which has been installed by an unknown person in the city’s computer system, has put a burden on city staff to perform its daily tasks, City Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Tuesday.
Ransomware is malicious software that infects computers and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid in order for the system to work again.
Someone “laid an egg in our system,” and it all of a sudden hatched, she said. The city is not sending any emails at this time in order to prevent any possible spread of the malware.
Don’t open anything from the city because it could be a Trojan Horse, Sutherland advised, referring to something that seems safe, but hiding a threat to your computer.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is providing technical assistance to the city, Sutherland she said.
The city’s website is OK; it is the server that is having the issues, she stressed.
“We have no idea how this thing started. I don’t think we ever will,” Sutherland said.
In 2019 there were several municipalities hit with ransomware. Texas was hit in about 16 little cities and Lake City, Florida was also hit.
In June 2019, Lake City paid hackers an estimated $500,000 in ransom.
Also, in June 2019, the city council in Riviera Beach voted unanimously to pay hackers $600,000 to retrieve its records, which had been encrypted by hackers.
“We are not at that point yet, where we are completely at a standstill like some of the other communities were, but who is to know whether or not we will be,” Sutherland said.
The city’s insurance company will likely cover some if not all the costs associated with the ransomware, she said, but the city hasn’t received the actual ransom demand to cancel the effects of the computer virus.
Councilman Jim Barnard said it is a very serious matter with the city’s information technology person trying to fix it with assistance from an IT person from the Sheriff’s Office.
Hopefully they can get this fixed in a timely manner one way or another, he said.