AVON PARK — The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance clarifying master wastewater billing for large customers such as subdivisions and industrial complexes.
The ordinance amends the City Code by adding provisions for master wastewater meters for some forms of use and providing for wastewater billing to be based on the wastewater meter readings rather than water meters.
The ordinance states the best way to ensure the accurate measurement of wastewater customer usage from water sources other than city potable water supply ... is through the use of a master wastewater meter rather than estimating wastewater flows based on potable water use.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr explained it is a very common practice for large subdivisions or closed subdivisions that have private streets to have a master wastewater lift station and a master meter. Then the bill is based on the meter, and the reason for that is the infiltration and inflow most of the time, he said.
Infiltration refers to groundwater that seeps into sewer pipes through holes, cracks, joint failures, and faulty connections. Inflow is stormwater that quickly flows into sewers via roof drain downspouts, foundation drains, storm drain cross-connections, and through holes in manhole covers.
Buhr said it is also a requirement of the Nucor Steel agreement.
Nucor has an administrative building receiving water from the city and was billed for the sewer from that building based on the water usage, he explained.
Now that Nucor has industrial wastewater, they use onsite wells to provide water for their wastewater uses that is not registered, Buhr said. It needs to be registered and paid for.
“They do have a wastewater meter out there, we just have to utilize it for billing purposes,” he said. “I believe we have the authority to do so, but they want us to make it crystal clear. So that is what we are doing.”
The new language on wastewater billing in the City Code states: Where a single wastewater meter serves one large customer such as subdivisions, apartments, condominiums, or an industrial complex, the master wastewater meter will be the source of monthly meter readings for billing purposes as with the billing from master water meters.
Council unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance clarifying master wastewater meters for billing.