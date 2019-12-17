AVON PARK — City Council members disagreed on whether Code Enforcement officers should work on Sunday, but no motion was made to add the weekend day to the department’s work schedule.
At a recent City Council meeting, Councilman Jim Barnard said the majority of people go to church or stay home a lot, cook out and watch television on Sunday.
The amount of problems one might have would be something like somebody having a yard sale on a Sunday without a permit, he suggested.
“I just don’t think it is necessary to have them work a seven-day schedule in any way, shape or form, and I think six days is more than enough,” Barnard said.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she sees a lot of violations on Sunday, including illegal dumping and construction.
“I know no one wants to work on Sunday, but it is what it is. The city never sleeps” she said. The job descriptions states the hours are at the direction of their supervisor.
Addressing Code Enforcement Supervisor Marnita English, Sutherland said in the past the reason Code Enforcement had so many extra people was so they could work on the weekends. Now, she said, it seems like they work Saturdays only on the weekends.
“I don’t know if they spend most of the time in the office or actually driving around,” she said.
English said no one is in the office on Saturday because they are riding around the city.
Sutherland said she sees probable violations on the weekends while out driving. She said when a truck is at a work site without a sign, many times it is illegal (work being done without a permit). English said she and another Code Enforcement officer used to drive around on Sundays and it was like a “ghost town” with nothing going on.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said staff should have that day off to be with their families and do whatever they want to do on that day.
“I am not a proponent for people working on Sunday,” Gray said.
Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock said most of the illegal building going on in the city occurs on Sundays and late on Saturdays when no one is around.
“I watched a house behind me totally remodeled during that length of time and another one totally built,” he said.
After a 20-minute discussion on the issue, there was no motion to have Code Enforcement officers work on Sundays.