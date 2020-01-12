AVON PARK — After reviewing more than 30 applications, the City Manager Citizens Selection Committee selected its list of the top five candidates on Thursday that the City Council will consider for the city’s top administrative position.
No one in the committee’s top five is a Highlands County resident.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland provided a listing of the applicants the committee selected:
• Lyndon L. Bonner, who was the county administrator in Marianna through March 2018. Posted no other work since then and claimed he was terminated due to a hostile work environment that was later determined to be false.
• Michael Brillhart, who is a consultant for Royal Palm Beach and previously was the county administrator in Camden, North Carolina.
• Timothy Day, who was last employment as town manager of Melbourne Beach through August 2017.
• Phyllis Grover, who is the director of planning and community development in Aberdeen, Maryland.
• Jeffrey Orris, who is the executive director of the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said recently, “We need to find a city manager with experience in city leadership, a strong moral compass, the temperament to interact with city council and the public in a positive way. Someone who can identify talent in others and build a strong team to drive the city forward.
“We do not need another tyrant or someone looking to just fill a seat. I believe a Google search, background check and follow up with the references provided are going to be critical in selecting the right candidate.”
Kim Gay has been serving as the interim city manger since David Flowers resigned in September when a majority of the council was ready to vote him out.
The committee’s list will be presented to City Council at its Monday meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 123 E. Pine St. Council members may choose to add other candidates to the list.