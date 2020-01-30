AVON PARK — Before the City Council decided with a 3-2 vote to hire Mark Schrader as city manager, a member of the Citizens Selection Committee said the committee’s voting process was flawed in making its recommendations to the council.
Tom Macklin was on the 10-member committee that was formed to review the 36 applications to offer a list of the top five candidates for the City Council to consider.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, Macklin called it a “severely flawed process” that did not bare itself out in a fair manner and puts Avon Park in a negative light or possibly worse.
He said at the first meeting of the committee those in attendance unanimously agreed that each member would review all of the applications and resumes and select five with a numerical ranking for tabulation purposes with “number one” being their personal favorite and “number five” being at the bottom of their top five list.
After tabulation, the top five of the committee would be presented to the City Council with no ranking and no particular order, Macklin said.
“That stated, the agreed upon rules were not adhered to and I believe as a result this entire process is circumspect and the recommendation to City Council should be limited to only those ballots that were submitted by the individuals who followed the previously agreed upon rules,” he said.
Six of the 10 ballots did not adhere to the mutually agreed upon criteria, Macklin said. Four included either too few or too many candidate names and should be thrown out as either an under vote or over vote.
Two other ballots should be thrown out despite having five candidates because none of them were ranked.
Macklin continued in detail on what he considered a faulty tabulation process that would have partially changed the committee’s list that went to the City Council.
His ballot was one of the four that followed the agreed upon criteria, Macklin said. “Mark Schrader was not one of my five selections.
“My bringing this to your attention is not an effort to see that he is included or that anyone else is excluded in the recommendation previously provided to council.” Instead, he said, this was an effort on his part to make sure the selection process for the new city manager “is above reproach from end to end.”
Macklin suggested using only the four ballots that were filled out in accordance with the criteria from the first meeting of the citizens committee.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked Macklin if he thought a re-vote would be appropriate.
Macklin responded that since the names have already been picked and are known, a re-vote would not be appropriate.
Council took no action on the matter.
Macklin suggested that in the future, a committee like this should have a chairman or co-chairs, which could prevent this type of situation.