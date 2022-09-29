AVON PARK — The Avon Park Community Center will be getting a new roof with the City Council approving a bid for the replacement work.
The bid went out on Aug. 2 and were opened on Sept. 8.
A total of six bids were received by the city. Public Works Supervisor David Roberts and Purchasing Agent Andy Mogle analyzed the bids received for purposes of the bid award recommendation.
L. Cobb Construction submitted a responsive bid in the amount of $208,046.53. Their bid acknowledges and complies with the addenda that make up part of the bid documents, according to Mogle.
The city received two bids that were lower than the bid submitted by L. Cobb Construction, but those bids were non-responsive and, therefore, neither is eligible for the bid award, Mogle stated in a summary of the bid process. Accordingly, the recommended bid award is to L. Cobb Construction.
Council approved the L. Cobb Construction bid.
