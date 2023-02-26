Main Street, Avon Park

An Avon Park community workshop on the Main Street Lane Repurposing and Streets Study is scheduled from 4-6 p.m., March 8, at the Hotel Jacaranda.

SEBRING — A community workshop on the Main Street resurfacing and rehabilitation project is scheduled from 4-6 p.m., March 8, in the Palm Room at the Jacaranda Hotel.

The Florida Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Avon Park, is holding a workshop to hear the Avon Park community’s aspiration for the Main Street Corridor.

