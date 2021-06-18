AVON PARK — The soil contamination cleanup has been completed at the Avon Park Executive Airport at a cost less than what was budgeted for the work at a former aircraft industrial site.
At a recent City Council meeting, Public Works Director Rick Whalen said the cleanup is finished. The last bit of work to be done is to dress up the areas that had been dug out.
The soil samples all passed and have been disposed of at the landfill, he said.
He had estimated the cleanup would cost $30,000, which included some extra for contingency in case something unexpected was discovered, Whalen said. The actual total cost will be around $26,000 to $27,000.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “Excellent.”
The cleanup was related to soil contamination that was initially discovered at the airport in 2015.
At the time, two aircraft-related businesses were found to have caused the contamination. Cleanup at one site had been completed years ago, but the former Poole Industries site, which was previously Dumont Aircraft, required additional cleanup, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The City of Avon Park had contracted with Environmental Consulting & Technology for environmental testing services.
The environmental firm’s site history noted that Poole Industries, Inc. operated an engine testing and repair company at the site. An engine test rack was observed on an outdoor concrete pad with oil-stained concrete and surrounding soil.
In April 2015, the City of Avon Park removed the concrete slab and excavated soils beneath the pad.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection subsequently required a site assessment.
A May 7, 2020 letter from the Department of Environmental Protection to an Environmental Consulting & Technology engineer stated that arsenic was found in 34 of the tested locations above the soil cleanup target levels. A small portion of the area had arsenic levels above commercial/industrial levels.
In April 2021, the City Council approved contracts with Environmental Consulting & Technology to oversee the cleanup, as performed by city staff, and to take soil samples at the former Poole Aircraft site at 1535 State Road 64 West.
The scope of work included two separate areas with arsenic-impacted soils that were identified from 0 to 2 feet below the land surface. One area was estimated to include 13.3 cubic yards, weighing 18 tons, while the other area included 82.2 cubic yards, weighing 115 tons.