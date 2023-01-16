AVON PARK — An increase in homeless people prompted City Council discussion recently on what is being done about the situation concerning public and private property.
Councilwoman Michelle “Shelly” Mercure said the city has a homeless people issue.
City Manager Mark Schrader said, “Everybody does; we have been dealing with it.”
It is getting pretty bad, but some of them are not your “normal homeless people,” he said. On his way home one night Schrader said he saw a couple of homeless people in the gazebo who said their rent kept going up so they got evicted. Then they went to a small motel, paying $280 a week until their funds ran out.
Schrader said he called the Sheriff’s Office, which tried to get the couple into the mission.
Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle has been dealing with the homeless, Schrader said. Last Monday, he added, there were some homeless individuals on a property owned by a lady who came up from West Palm Beach and she gave them a week to leave.
In another instance, Schrader said Labelle told the owner of a property that the homeless person would have to leave or the Sheriff’s Office would be called.
“So there are homeless, but they can’t arrest them for being homeless,” Schrader said. “Every situation is different.
“I personally think we are going to deal with more if this economy continues the way it is,” he said. “Look at what these landlords are having people pay for places I wouldn’t want to live in.”
Labelle calls law enforcement and they take care of it the best they can, Schrader said. There were a lot of homeless people charging their phones on Main Street while the Mall was decorated for the holidays, but he instructed city staff to turn off the electrical outlets after the Christmas lights were taken down so the homeless won’t be hanging out there.
“What do you want us to do? We can’t have them arrested. Randy [Labelle] can’t do anything code wise,” he said. “We do get with the land owners if they are setting up tents and I think we are going to see more and more and it isn’t just here, it is everywhere.”
Mercure asked if someone could help and educate the individuals of where they can go for shelter.
Schrader said Hands for the Homeless deals with people everyday and are dealing with more homeless or those who have nothing to eat. The New Testament Mission also helps.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said from a legal perspective there is only so much that can be done on public property. On private property, he said, the property owner has the right to kick homeless individuals off their property.
“The best thing to do is eliminate the opportunity,” which he believes is found in overgrown properties and where electrical outlets and internet are accessible at no charge, which gives them the opportunity to dwell on the property, he said said.
“If the economy takes a turn, there will be more homeless,” Anderson agreed, adding that COVID also changed things.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, I have never seen it like this,” he said.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor said the city could dig deep into its resources.
Anderson asked, “To provide housing do you mean? If you provide housing they will get full and they will say they want more.”
Taylor said the Avon Park Housing Authority does provide housing for the homeless.
Anderson responded, “You get more of the thing that you subsidize. So if you are handing out rewards for bad behavior, guess what, you get more of it.”
He then asked if the city can do more about the homeless on public property?
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said it is very limited and he would have to research it since it has never come up. However, he said he is not hopeful.