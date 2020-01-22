AVON PARK — The City Council recently approved a bid for new hurricane resistant windows for the third floor of City Hall, but there was much discussion on the three bids received.
At a recent City Council meeting, Interim City Manager Kim Gay said quotes came in for the replacement windows for the third floor in the city manager’s area.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said the lowest quote was from Window World, but they didn’t have an estimate for hurricane windows like the other companies do.
Gay said the Window World quote was $13,330. Everyone was asked to quote on hurricane protected windows.
The quote from Stewart Construction was $53,750, which was a lot, Gay said. The quote from Promise Technologies for impact hurricane glass was $30,400.
Sutherland wanted to confirm that Window World was not providing a quote for hurricane windows. She asked if the company was not asked for hurricane windows or if it didn’t want to respond to the specific request.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said if it is a formal bid it doesn’t matter if they are not responsive.
Sutherland asked if it was a formal bid or if they were contacted by phone with no advertising process with specifications.
Gay replied, “No.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said Window World guarantees their windows. They would replace them free of charge if they are damaged by a hurricane or damaged any other way.
Gay said all the quotes were for lifetime warranties.
Barnard said he didn’t know how long the existing windows have been in City Hall, but they have withstood hurricanes. He wondered why hurricane windows are needed.
James Anderson of Promise Technologies said he believes all the bottom windows in City Hall are already hurricane-type windows.
James Anderson said they were trying to match what the city had in the rest of the windows. He thought the city wanted it to look the same as it was before, so it keeps the same appeal and the same protection.
Barnard asked James Anderson if he was familiar with the quality of the windows from Window World.
Anderson replied, “Not at all.”
Sutherland suggested since this did not go for a formal bid and they were all phoned in, there is missing specifications and other information. She was concerned that Window World’s quote was dramatically less than the other two proposals.
“This was not a formal bid process; it was a phone call,” she said.
Gay said only one of the bids was over $50,000 so they got the three quotes because they didn’t think they would have to put it out to bid.
Sutherland said anything over $25,000 has to go out for bid.
Gay asked, “Do you want us to go out to bid?”
Sutherland said it was too late and the numbers from the companies are already released.
She made a motion to award the bid to Promise Technologies for the non-hurricane glass assuming that it is warrantied.
Garrett Anderson said matching the rest of the windows is a good idea with the hurricane protection windows.
“Obviously, I am not voting regardless,” he said. Garrett Anderson’s father owns Promise Technologies.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said City Hall should have hurricane protection windows and she made a motion to get them from Promise Technologies.
Sutherland seconded the motion, which passed by a 4-0 vote with Anderson abstaining.