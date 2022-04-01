AVON PARK — After years of hopes that something good would happen with the Brickell Building instead of a slow decay, the City Council approved an agreement with real estate broker Daniel Sauls, who has plans for the two-story Main Street structure.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said there are still a couple of minor language issues being worked out between the attorneys, but the agreement has been approved by council. The agreement calls for having the repair/renovation work completed within three years so the building could be issued a certificate of occupancy.
There was discussion on the intended uses and from the council’s perspective, potentially prohibited uses of the building, Anderson said. Ultimately, council decided to just go with the C-4 (commercial) zoning, which is what the building was before and should be in the future.
In February, a second Request for Proposal for the Brickell Building, after having no response the first time, resulted in the one proposal (from Sauls) being received by the city.
Sauls plans to bring in businesses to the ground floor and offices on the second floor of the Brickell Building.
The 25,453-square-foot building, which was built in 1921, was purchased by the City of Avon Park for $370,000 and the city took possession of it on Oct. 27, 2014.
In 2015, the Avon Park Housing Authority was considering using the upstairs for housing and it was determined the city would have to pass the ownership of the building to the CRA. The Housing Authority’s plans for the building never materialized.
Ownership of the building went back to the City of Avon Park in February 2021.
Also during the meeting, council approved an agreement with the county for a recycling drop-off site at 100 S. Glenwood Ave. (city-owned water plant location).
The agreement states, for the city’s participation in the countywide recycling efforts, the city permits the county to use a portion of the Glenwood Avenue site, at no cost to the county, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining a recycling collection site with capability of accepting incidental, rejected and non-recyclable household items, together with access by the public and any necessary contractors.
The county will construct, operate and maintain the recycling collection site.
Anderson said they will begin construction on that immediately and get that operational so citizens can once again recycle.
The City of Avon Park started a curbside recycling program at the end of 2012, but the once-a-week recycling pickup was suspended after Hurricane Irma in 2017 so city workers could focus on debris removal.
The recycling program remained suspended and never resumed, partly due to the falling commodity prices for the recycled materials and too much garbage in the recycling containers.
Council also approved the second and final reading of an ordinance reducing wastewater capacity fees to the level prior to the 2020 increase.
In 2020 the city changed how it calculated wastewater impact fees, which in some instances nearly doubled the fee, which was already significant. For a proposed laundry mat, the old fee was $107,000 that would have increased to more than $200,000 under the new rate structure.
Anderson said after a fee study is completed in the summer, council will likely develop a new fee schedule.