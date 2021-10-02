AVON PARK — The City Council approved the city’s final budget recently for fiscal year 2021-22 and approved the property tax rate.
The total City budget for Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 is $38,611,420.
The property tax rate increases from 1 mill to 2.24 mills.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said it is a large increase from last year, but about half of that is due to the increase in the Sheriff’s Office contract for law enforcement services in the city.
“We are doing a lot of things to improve the city so a good portion of that is the increase in pay for the employees, which I think is fantastic,” he said. “After they get this raise they are going to move up a step every year until they get to step seven, where it used to take five years to get to step two and five more to get to step three.
“So our employees are finally going to get paid a decent wage and it should make so much easier for us to not only hire people, but to hire qualified people so I am really looking forward to it.”
The city has almost a full staff now except it needs a new engineer, Barnard said. “We are looking good for next year.”