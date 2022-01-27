AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will hopefully help with resident noise complaints.
Ordinance No. 01-2022 amends and updates the civil citation form of code enforcement.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Wednesday that, under the city’s current code enforcement provisions, sheriff’s deputies couldn’t issue citations for violations of the city’s noise ordinance, but this ordinance will allow deputies to issue citations so now hopefully residents in the affected areas can get some rest.
New language in the ordinance states that, if after personal investigation a code enforcement officer has reasonable cause to believe that a person who has been issued a warning has not corrected the violation within the reasonable time period allowed, the officer may issue a citation.
Council tabled two resolutions that would amend the Main Street and Southside Redevelopment plans to add demolitions as an approved tax increment expenditure.
The CRA Board and James LaRue of LaRue Planning recommended the amendment.
Anderson said LaRue requested a review of the resolutions by the city attorney so there was no council vote on it.
The purpose of the demolition program is to provide grants to eligible applicants on a first come, first served basis with the intent to reduce or eliminate the costs associated with the removal of substandard, uninhabitable or unsafe structures when the cost to rehabilitate is not financially feasible.
Also, council approved the acceptance of an FAA Airport Rescue Grant Reimbursement.
The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration has extended an Airport Rescue Grant offer to the city in the amount of $32,000 for reimbursement of utilities at the airport.