AVON PARK — The Avon Park City Council approved increasing the lowest starting pay for city employees along with corresponding increases for most employees.
Council approved increasing the lowest pay level from $10.56 to $14 per hour, with an overall cost $407,501 when including the increase for most other employees. It does not include supervisors nor the Fire Department, which has a union that negotiates salaries.
City Manager Mark Schrader said council had asked about raising the starting pay to $15 an hour, which would cost $528,293.
He noted that it would cost $176,842 to raise the starting pay to $12 an hour and $300,045 for $13 an hour.
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked if the prepared draft budget had a built in increase.
Schrader said the budget was prepared with a $14 increase.
Anderson said if the city maximized everything, it would still be pulling about $400,000 out of reserves to pay for the starting pay increase to $14. If there was no change in salary then basically nothing would be taken from the city’s reserves.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said council should go with the $14 an hour.
“It is more than fair. It is a good increase for the employees,” he said. “It is not only good to keep the ones that we have, but also gives us the opportunity to fill those positions we have had a hard time filling.
“I think that is the way we should go.”
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she liked the increase to $14, which would be better than what the city has now. Hopefully it will keep some of the city’s employees and attract more even if the city has to use money from the reserves.
Also council approved increasing the salary of four supervisors to $57,000: Anthony Lovett, Solid Waste supervisor; Randy LaBelle, Code Enforcement supervisor; David Roberts, Public Works supervisor and Marnita English, Utility Billing supervisor.