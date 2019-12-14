AVON PARK — After much discussion on expanding the residency requirement for new hires, the Avon Park City Council approved the firefighters’ contract with the city.
Avon Park Fire Chief Andy Marcy said in developing the contract they have gone through management rights, promotions and pay raises. The memorandum of understanding changes the residency requirement for new hires from within a 10-mile radius to a 15-mile radius of the fire station.
“As of right now, the union has read over it and agreed to everything,” he said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said she would prefer to have them live within the city limits of Avon Park.
“I don’t want to change it to the 15-mile living area,” she said.
Marcy said that would be very hard to do.
Gray said there are places that people can live in Avon Park.
Marcy responded, “I don’t disagree with that, but to find qualified candidates that want to move into the city is hard to do. There is not many places with residency requirements anymore.”
Councilman Jim Barnard asked how many of the city’s firefighters live within the City of Avon Park?
Marcy replied, “We don’t have any.”
He explained that the department has hired new people who now have two years to move. He doesn’t know where they are going to move to, but this gives them the opportunity to move a little further away if they choose to. It doesn’t mean they are going to live 15 miles away. It just gives them a little more area they can choose from.
Gray asked, “What is wrong with living in Avon Park? We live here.”
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said she didn’t have a problem with a 15-mile residency requirement, but she would prefer that they live inside the city as well. However, she also acknowledged that sometimes that is not feasible if they already own a house. They don’t always want to sell it to move.
“I wouldn’t want to burden anybody with having to sell their house in a certain time frame or they lose their job, especially if you’ve got somebody who is highly qualified and loyal and willing to do the job. So, I am OK with the 15 miles,” she said.
Barnard said, “I am OK with it too. I think we need to go after the best capable people. We need to get the jobs filled and if it takes going to 15 miles, I am all for it.”
Sutherland asked about the protocol when someone is “all call.” Marcy explained it is all voluntary. The firefighters take home pagers.
“So if they are available, we page out for off duty? For everybody that can come in, to come in,” he said. “From there it is just up to them if they choose to or are able to drive back here and come to the call?”
Mayor Garrett Anderson asked how response has been where there is a structure fire.
Marcy said it varies, but usually there are a few that come in.
Union President Warren West said they have young people who don’t want to live in the city limits. He said they don’t want any restrictions; the 15-mile requirement was the best they could negotiate.
The City Council approved the contract with the 15-mile residency requirement for new hires by a 3-2 vote with Gray and Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock voting “no.”